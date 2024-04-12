The latest data on industrial production in the Philippines has shown a significant increase of 7.5% in a year-over-year comparison. This marks a positive trend in the country’s industrial sector and indicates a strong performance compared to the previous indicator which was at 5%. The information was last updated on 12 April 2024, revealing the latest development in the industry.Year-over-year comparisons provide insights into the growth or decline of industrial production over a specific period. In this case, the 7.5% increase signals progress and potential economic stability within the Philippines. The data reflects the country’s efforts in boosting its industrial output and highlights a promising outlook for the future of its manufacturing sector. Investors and economists are likely to monitor this growth closely to assess the overall economic health of the Philippines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com