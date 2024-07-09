Philippines’ industrial production index saw a considerable slowdown, decreasing to 2.2% as of July 2024, according to recent data released. This marks a sharp decline from the 5.7% growth reported in April 2024. The reported figures are based on a year-over-year comparison, contrasting the current data against the same period in the previous year.The slowdown is significant considering the previous indicator reflected a relatively healthier industrial sector. The latest update, dated 09 July 2024, reveals a marked reduction in industrial productivity, which could signal underlying economic challenges or shifts in market conditions affecting the industrial output.Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring these developments, as the lower industrial production growth could have broader implications for the Philippines’ economic health and policy-making decisions in the coming months. Further analysis will be necessary to understand the specific factors driving this downturn and to formulate strategies to mitigate its impact on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com