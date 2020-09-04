Philippines Inflation Climbs 2.4% On Year In August

Consumer prices in the Philippines were up 2.4 percent on year in August, the National Statistics Office said on Friday – shy of expectations for 2.8 percent and down from 2.7 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased 0.2 percent after rising 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI gained an annual 3.1 percent, slowing from 3.3 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that industrial production in the Philippines plummeted 14.8 percent on year in August after sinking 16.0 percent in July.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com