Philippines Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.8 In September – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.
That’s up from 50.6 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, orders remained modest, while output expansion slowed further.
Cost pressures intensified.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
