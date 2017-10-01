Philippines Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 50.8 In September – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.

That’s up from 50.6 in August, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, orders remained modest, while output expansion slowed further.

Cost pressures intensified.

