Philippines Manufacturing PMI Picks Up Steam In January

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the IHS Markit revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.

That’s up from 51.7 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, solid growth in new order growth supported a quicker rise in production.

Employment fell for the first time in seven months, while supply chains were disrupted by traffic and volcano incidents.

