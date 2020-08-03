Philippines Manufacturing PMI Sinks In July – Markit Economics

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to contract in July, and at a sharper rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.4.

That’s down from 49.7 in June, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, business conditions worsened as manufacturers saw a decline in production.

New orders decreased modestly amid a much sharper drop in exports. Employment declined at its sharpest pace in four months.

