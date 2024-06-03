The S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown a slight decrease from 52.2 in April 2024 to 51.9 in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on 03 June 2024. This marginal decline signifies a modest weakening in the country’s manufacturing sector’s expansion rate.Despite the dip, the PMI remains above the crucial 50.0 mark, which separates growth from contraction, indicating continued, albeit slower, growth within the manufacturing industry. Analysts note that while the current figure reflects sustained industry resilience, manufacturers may need to navigate emerging challenges to maintain positive momentum.Industry experts believe that this reduction might be attributed to varying factors, including fluctuating demand, supply chain disruptions, or macroeconomic conditions. Stakeholders are keenly observing the trends ahead to strategize and secure consistent industrial growth.Stay tuned for further updates as we closely monitor the impact of these changes on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com