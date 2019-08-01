Philippines Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In July – Market

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.1.

That’s up from 51.3 in June, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new order growth was at its strongest in six months, while employment rose for the first time since February.

Output price inflation was at a two-year low.

With output and sales growth remaining strong, businesses remained optimistic regarding future activity.

