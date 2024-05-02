The latest data from S&P Global has revealed positive news for the Philippines manufacturing sector as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.2 in April 2024. This marks an improvement from the previous indicator of 50.9 in March 2024, indicating a strengthening of manufacturing activities in the country.The uptick in the PMI suggests that the manufacturing sector in the Philippines is showing resilience and continued growth despite recent challenges. The data, which was updated on 2 May 2024, reflects the ongoing expansion of the manufacturing industry in the country.Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future PMI data to gauge the momentum of the Philippines’ manufacturing sector and its impact on the overall economy. The positive trend in the PMI bodes well for the country’s economic outlook, signaling potential opportunities for growth and investment in the manufacturing industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com