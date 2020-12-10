Philippines October Trade Deficit $1,776 Billion

The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $1.776 billion in October, the statistics office said on Thursday.
That follows the $1.707 billion shortfall in the previous month.
Exports were down 2.2 percent on year after rising 2.2 percent in September.
Imports plummeted an annual 19.5 percent after slipping 16.5 percent a month earlier.
