Philippines Post $1.707 Billion Trade Deficit In September

The Philippines saw a merchandise trade deficit of $1.707 billion in September, the Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That follows the $2.075 billion shortfall in the previous month.

Imports were down 16.5 percent in year after tumbling an annual 22.6 percent in August.

Exports picked up 2.2 percent on year after sinking 18.6 percent a month earlier.

