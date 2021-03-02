Philippines Producer Prices Fall Further

Philippines producer prices declined further in January, data from the Philippine Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index decreased 5.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.8 percent fall in December.

Prices for manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products declined 27.5 percent yearly in January, while those for manufacture of tobacco products grew 3.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.7 percent in January, after a 0.9 percent growth in December.

Among the components of the producer price index, the prices of manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products fell 11.7 percent monthly in January.

