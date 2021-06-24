Philippines Rate Decision Due On Thursday

The central bank in the Philippines will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision in interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.00 percent.

Indonesia will see May data for loan growth; in April, growth was at -2.28 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com