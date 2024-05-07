In the latest economic update from the Philippines, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024 has shown a decrease of -0.1%. This decline comes after the previous month of March 2024, which saw a CPI increase of 0.1%. The data, updated on 07 May 2024, indicates a shift in consumer price levels on a month-over-month basis.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The decrease in CPI for April suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures in the Philippines. Economists and analysts will be monitoring this trend closely to assess its impact on the country’s economy and monetary policy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com