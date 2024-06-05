The Philippines has witnessed a slight decrease in its Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024, according to newly released data. The Core CPI, a critical measure of underlying inflation, adjusted by excluding volatile items such as food and energy, has eased to 3.1%. This marks a marginal decline from April 2024’s figure of 3.2%.The updated figures, released on June 5, 2024, indicate a Year-over-Year (YoY) comparison, showing how inflation rates have altered when measured against the same month in the previous year. In April, the YoY inflation rate stood at 3.2%, slightly higher than May’s updated figure of 3.1%, suggesting a gentle softening in inflationary pressures.This development could provide a nuanced perspective for policymakers and investors in the region, who continuously monitor inflation trends to guide economic decisions. Though the change is modest, the data point represents a step towards stabilizing prices after a year marked by various economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com