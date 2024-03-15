The Philippines has witnessed a significant turnaround in its budget balance, with the indicator climbing to 88 billion pesos in January 2024. This marks a noteworthy improvement from the previous data point of -401 billion pesos recorded in December 2023. The recent update on March 15, 2024, highlights the positive shift in the country’s fiscal health, indicating a reversal in the budget deficit. The notable increase in the budget balance signals a promising start to the new year for the Philippine economy, offering potential opportunities for growth and stability moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com