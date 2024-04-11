The Philippines’ trade balance witnessed a remarkable improvement in February 2024, with the country’s deficit shrinking substantially. According to recent data released on 11th April 2024, the trade deficit decreased from a previous figure of -4221 million to -3.6 million. This significant positive change reflects a strengthening of the country’s export performance compared to the previous month.The improvement in the Philippines’ trade balance is a promising sign for the country’s economy, indicating a potential boost in export revenues and a more favorable trade environment. It will be interesting to observe how this positive trend in the trade balance continues in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic outlook of the Philippines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com