Philippines Trade Data Due On Friday

The Philippines will on Friday release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 9.1 percent on year and exports fell an annual 0.2 percent for a trade deficit of $2.2 billion.

Japan will see Q1 results for the large manufacturing index from BSI; in the previous three months, the index score was 21.6.

New Zealand will see February numbers for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in January, the index score was 57.5.

China will provide February figures for foreign direct investment; in January, FDI was up 4.6 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see Q4 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, industrial production sank 7.4 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com