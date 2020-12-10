Philippines Trade Data Due On Thursday

The Philippines will on Thursday release October figures for imports, exports, trade balance and producer prices, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In September, imports were down 16.5 percent on year and exports gained an annual 2.2 percent for a trade deficit of $1.707 billion. Producer prices fell 3.9 percent on year.

Japan will see November numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a flat monthly reading and a decline of 2.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.1 percent annual drop in October.

Australia will see December consumer inflation expectations from the Melbourne Institute; in November, inflation was seen higher by 3.5 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide November numbers for electronic retail card spending; in October, spending was up 8.8 percent on month and 8.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will see October numbers for retail sales; in September, sales were down 8.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Thursday and Friday for Constitution day and will reopen on Monday.

