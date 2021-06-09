The Philippines posted a merchandise trade deficit of $2.734 billion in April, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
That follows the $2.412 shortfall in March.
Imports skyrocketed 140.9 percent on year after rising 16.6 percent in the previous month.
Exports plummeted 41.3 percent on year after jumping 31.6 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- China Inflation Rises 1.3% On Year In May - June 9, 2021
- Philippines Trade Deficit Climbs To $2.734 Billion In April - June 9, 2021
- *China Producer Prices +9.0% On Year In May - June 9, 2021