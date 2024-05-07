The Philippines observed a slight decrease in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for core goods and services in April 2024, as reported by the latest data released on 7th May 2024. The current Core CPI indicator for April stood at 3.2%, down from the previous month’s figure of 3.4% in March 2024.Core CPI measures the price change of goods and services excluding food and energy. The comparison, year-over-year, reflects a marginal decline in inflationary pressures in the Philippine economy. Despite this slight dip, analysts remain optimistic about the country’s overall economic outlook.The Philippine government and financial authorities will be closely monitoring the inflation trends to ensure stability and make informed policy decisions to support economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com