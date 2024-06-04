Royal Philips (PHG) has unveiled its latest AI-enhanced cardiovascular ultrasound platform, designed to accelerate cardiac ultrasound analysis through cutting-edge AI technology. This advanced platform, incorporated into the EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx ultrasound systems, features new AI applications that have received FDA 510(k) clearance, marking a significant enhancement in Philips’ cardiovascular imaging and diagnostic capabilities.According to the company, the AI functionalities streamline the process of interpreting ultrasound images, enabling clinicians of various experience levels to automatically analyze images with greater speed, efficiency, and accuracy in real-time.For more health-related news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com