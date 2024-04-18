The Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported that new orders in the United States soared to 12.2 in April, a significant increase from the previous month’s reading of 5.4 in March 2024. This surge indicates robust economic expansion and heightened business activity in the region.The latest data, updated on April 18, 2024, reveals a promising outlook for the US economy as businesses experience a surge in demand for their products and services. The substantial jump in the Philly Fed New Orders index suggests a positive trajectory for economic growth and indicates increasing confidence among businesses. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall health of the economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com