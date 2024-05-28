Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has announced the immediate promotion of Eric Rivera to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Rivera had been serving as Interim CFO since February 2024 and has held the role of Chief Accounting Officer since 2020.Joining Photronics in 2016 as Corporate Controller, Rivera brings a wealth of experience, having spent 24 years in accounting and financial reporting roles, including positions at IBM and Thomson Reuters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com