Planet Labs PBC (PL) has reported a smaller loss for the first quarter compared to the same period last year, surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company posted a net loss of $29.3 million, or $0.10 per share, improving from last year's loss of $34.4 million, or $0.13 per share.On an adjusted basis, Planet Labs PBC recorded a loss of $15.1 million, or $0.05 per share. Analysts had anticipated a larger loss of $0.07 per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters. These analyst forecasts generally exclude extraordinary items.In terms of revenue, the company experienced a 14.6% increase, bringing in $60.4 million compared to last year's $52.7 million.Summary of Planet Labs PBC's Q1 financials (GAAP):- **Net Loss (Q1):** $29.3 million vs. $34.4 million last year- **EPS (Q1):** $0.10 vs. $0.13 last year- **Revenue (Q1):** $60.4 million vs. $52.7 million last year