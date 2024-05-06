PlayStation recently disclosed that PC gamers of Helldivers 2 will no longer be required to tie their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account to enjoy the popular sci-fi co-op shooter. This announcement came in response to the overwhelming negative reviews from the gaming community, leading PlayStation to rescind their initial decision.Initially, PlayStation instituted a policy that mandated all gamers to possess a PlayStation account by June 4. Noncompliance would result in their inability to continue with the game. This policy led to Helldivers 2’s removal from 177 countries lacking access to PSN.Johan Pilestedt, CEO of Arrowhead Games Studios, affirmed they engaged PlayStation to resolve the situation. Initial plans of suspending the PSN account requirement due to the game’s popularity were made known on the Steam store page. However, this was delayed following the game’s rocky debut in February.Following the intense reaction from the community, PlayStation then decided to retract the requirement altogether. A Twitter post from PlayStation read, “Helldivers fans – we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.”Now that the issue is resolved, gamers can eagerly await new Arctic-themed weapons in the Polar Patriots Warbond. Helldivers 2, a game developed by Arrowhead and published by Sony, has achieved significant success, earning a position within Sony’s top-seven grossing games, with estimated sales reaching 8 million by mid-March according to industry analysts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com