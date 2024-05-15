Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) reported a reduced loss for the first quarter compared to the previous year, surpassing Wall Street expectations.The company posted a loss of $3.26 million, or $0.75 per share. This is an improvement from the loss of $4.81 million, or $2.07 per share, reported in the first quarter of last year.Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had anticipated an average loss of $1.09 per share. These estimates generally exclude special items.Revenue for the quarter saw a significant increase of 229.4%, rising to $1.68 million from $0.51 million in the prior year.A summary of Plus Therapeutics Inc.’s first-quarter earnings (GAAP):- Earnings (Q1): -$3.26 million compared to -$4.81 million last year.- EPS (Q1): -$0.75 compared to -$2.07 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $1.68 million compared to $0.51 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com