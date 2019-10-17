Poland Average Gross Wages Grow Less Than Expected

Poland’s average gross wages rose at a less-than-expected rate in September, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.

Average gross wages and salaries rose 6.6 percent year-on-year in September. Economists had expected a 7.1 percent rise.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages fell 0.8 percent in September.

Average paid employment grew 2.6 percent annually in September and fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.

During January to September period, average gross wages and salaries increased 6.8 percent. Average paid employment rose 2.8 percent.

