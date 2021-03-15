Poland Consumer Price Inflation Eases In February

Poland’s consumer price inflation eased in February, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.6 percent increase in January. Economists had expected the inflation to remain at 2.6 percent.

Education cost grew 5.5 percent yearly in February. Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 5.1 percent and those of health rose by 4.5 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for clothing and footwear, and transport declined by 2.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in February, after a 1.3 percent growth in previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.6 percent.

