Poland GDP Growth Rises In Q2

Poland’s economy increased in the second quarter, preliminary estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product gained 1.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 1.3 percent growth in the first quarter. GDP had contracted 9.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Economists had expected 2.1 percent growth in the second quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew by an unadjusted 10.9 percent, after a 0.9 percent decline a quarter ago.

Seasonally adjusted GDP expanded 10.7 percent annually versus a 1.3 percent fall in the first quarter.

