Poland Inflation At 13-Month High

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in thirteen months in April, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.2 percent increase in March.

The latest inflation was the highest since March last year, when prices was 4.6 percent.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment accelerated 28.1 percent yearly in April. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.9 percent and 1.2 percent, respectvely.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in April.

