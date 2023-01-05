Poland’s consumer prices increased at a softer rate in December, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation eased to 16.6 percent in December from 17.5 percent in November. Economists had expected a rate of 17.3 percent.
Prices of electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed 31.2 percent annually in December.
The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 21.5 percent and those of fuels for personal transport equipment rose 13.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December. Economists had forecast a growth of 0.8 percent.
