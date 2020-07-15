Poland Inflation Rises As Estimated

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose in June as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.9 percent increase in May, as estimated.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 7.5 percent yearly in June. Prices for restaurants and hotel gained 6.0 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 5.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for transport declined 10.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in June, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the monthly inflation was 0.7 percent.

