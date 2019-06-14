Poland Inflation Rises For Fourth Month In May

Sweden’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in seven months at a faster-than-expected rate in May, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.1 percent increase in April. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since October last year, when it was 2.3 percent.

Inflation in March was largely driven by higher prices for clothing, fuel and accommodation.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May, slower than 0.7 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, measured on the CPI with the fixed interest rate, or CPIF, increased 2.1 percent in May, after a 2.0 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent rise.

Compared to the previous month, the CPIF grew 0.3 percent.

