Poland Inflation Rises In December

Poland’s consumer price inflation rose at the fastest pace in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.6 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 2.9 percent inflation.

Prices of fuels for personal transport equipment grew 2.1 percent annually in December, and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 1.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.8 percent in December after a 0.1 percent climb in the previous month.

For the January to December period, consumer prices rose 2.3 percent from the same period last year.

