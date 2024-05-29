Poland’s consumer price inflation saw a slight uptick for the second consecutive month in May, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Poland on Wednesday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.5% year-over-year in May, a modest rise from the 2.4% growth observed in April, although falling short of the 2.8% increase anticipated by economists.Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices saw an annual rise of 1.6% in May, while utility costs declined by 1.8%. Additionally, data indicated that the expenses associated with fuels for personal transport equipment surged by 3.6%.On a monthly basis, consumer prices recorded a slight increase of 0.1% in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com