Poland Inflation Surges In October

Poland’s consumer price inflation continued to increase in October, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 5.9 percent increase in September. In July, inflation was 5.5 percent.

Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 33.9 percent yearly in October. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 10.2 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in October.

