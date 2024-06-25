The unemployment rate in Poland experienced its third consecutive monthly decline in May, reaching its lowest level in six months, according to data released by the statistical office on Tuesday.In May, the unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent, down from 5.1 percent in April, aligning with market forecasts. This marks the lowest jobless rate since November of the previous year, which also recorded a 5.0 percent rate. A year ago, in May, the unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent.The number of registered unemployed individuals decreased to 776,600 in May, compared to 797,100 in April. Additionally, the number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 fell to 95,800 in May, down from 99,100 in the prior month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com