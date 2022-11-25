Poland’s unemployment rate held steady in October after falling slightly in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in October, the same rate as in September.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.9 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons fell to 118,800 in October from 132,600 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to those below the 24 age group, rose to 101,200 in October from 99,600 a month ago.

