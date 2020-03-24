Poland Jobless Rate Steady In February

Poland’s jobless rate remained stable in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

The registered jobless rate rose to 5.5 percent in February, same as seen in January. This was in line with economists’ expectation. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.

The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 116,300 in February from 123,200 in the same month last year. In January, the number of unemployed persons was 154,600.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 114,900 in February from 116,100 in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com