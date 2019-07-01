Poland Manufacturing Activity Falls In June

Poland’s manufacturing activity declined slightly in June amid a fall in output and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index fell slightly to 48.4 in June from 48.8 in May. Economists had forecast a score of 49.0.

Any reading below 50 suggests a contraction in the sector.

New export orders declined at the slowest rate in seven months in June, while new works fell at a slower rate than exports.

Backlogs of work fell at the fastest rate since January, marking the worst fall in six years. By partly increasing the workforce, the outstanding works were completed in June.

Input purchasing fell for the seventh month in a row in June and it was the weakest over the period.

