According to the latest data released on 02 April 2024 by S&P Global, Poland's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March 2024 showed a slight improvement from the previous month. In February 2024, the PMI had recorded a reading of 47.9, signaling a contraction in the manufacturing sector. However, in March 2024, the PMI increased to 48, indicating a marginal expansion in manufacturing activities.The uptick in the manufacturing PMI suggests that the sector is starting to recover and regain momentum. A PMI reading above 50 typically indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. Although the increase was modest, it reflects a positive trend in Poland's manufacturing sector. This growth is a positive sign for the country's economy, showcasing resilience and potential for further recovery in the months ahead.