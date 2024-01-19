Poland’s producer prices declined for the sixth successive month in December, and at a faster rate, largely due to a sharp decrease in prices in the manufacturing sector, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Producer prices declined 6.4 percent annually in November, following a 5.1 percent fall in the prior month.

A decrease of 7.9 percent in prices in the manufacturing sector triggered the yearly decline.

Data showed that prices for the utility sector dropped 3.7 percent from last year, while those for the mining and quarrying segment rose by 3.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 1.2 percent.

