Poland Producer Prices Increase In April

Poland’s producer prices increased in April, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Producer prices grew 5.3 percent annually in April, following a 4.2 percent increase in March. Economists had forecast a 4.9 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 22.1 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 5.0 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 2.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in April, after a 1.6 percent gain in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com