Poland Retail Sales Rise Unexpectedly In July

Poland’s retail sales grew unexpectedly in July, albeit at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in July, after a 5.7 percent increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew 15.8 percent yearly in July and those of textiles, clothing, footwear gained 5.3 percent.

Sale of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores, and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts increased by 2.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 6.5 percent in July.

In the January to July period, retail sales decreased 3.9 percent from a year ago.

