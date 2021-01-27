Poland Unemployment Rate Climbs In December

Poland’s jobless rate rose for the first time in seven months in December, as expected, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate climbed to 6.2 percent from 6.1 percent in November. The increase was in line with economists’ expectations.

The rate had remained at 6.1 percent since June.

The number of registered unemployed rose to 1.05 billion from 1.03 billion in the previous month.

The number of newly registered unemployed in December was 105,400 persons, which was higher than that in November.

