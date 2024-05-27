Poland’s unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month in April, reaching its lowest level in four months, according to data released by the statistical office on Monday.The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in April, down from 5.3 percent in March, aligning with market expectations.This marks the lowest jobless rate since December of the previous year, which also recorded a 5.1 percent rate.In April of last year, the unemployment rate stood at 5.3 percent.The number of registered unemployed individuals dropped to 797,100 in April, compared to 822,200 in March.Moreover, the number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 decreased to 99,100 in April from 115,200 in the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com