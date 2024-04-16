In recent economic news from Poland, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has been reported to be 4.6%. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s figure of 5.4% in February 2024. The data was updated on April 16, 2024, indicating a notable shift in the country’s inflation rate.The Core CPI measures the changes in the price of goods and services but excludes the volatile food and energy sectors, providing a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends. The comparison period, in this case, is Year-over-Year, showing how the current inflation rate in March 2024 compares to the same month a year ago. This data point is crucial for policymakers and analysts to assess the overall economic health and make informed decisions regarding monetary policies and market expectations in Poland.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com