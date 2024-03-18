Poland’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a significant decrease compared to the previous month. The previous indicator, which had peaked at 6.9% in January 2024, saw a notable slowdown as it dropped to 5.4% in February 2024. This change indicates a more stable inflation rate in the country.The latest data, which was updated on 18 March 2024, revealed that the Core CPI’s Year-over-Year comparison decreased by 1.5 percentage points. Year-over-Year comparison is a vital metric that provides insight into the inflation trends by comparing the change for the specified month to the same month a year ago. This recent development suggests a positive shift in Poland’s economic landscape, possibly contributing to a more balanced and sustainable growth path moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com