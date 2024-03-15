In a positive turn of events, Poland’s current account showed a significant improvement in January 2024. According to the latest data updated on 15th March 2024, the current indicator reached 1179 million euros, marking a stark contrast to the -24 million euros reported in December 2023.The surge in Poland’s current account can indicate a strengthening economy, as the country’s balance of trade and income from abroad saw a substantial boost. This increase could reflect greater exports, reduced imports, or an influx of foreign investments into the country. The positive momentum in the current account is a promising sign for Poland’s economic outlook, suggesting improved financial stability and growth opportunities in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com